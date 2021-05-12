António Félix da Costa victorious in Formula E Round 7 Monaco E-Prix

DS TECHEETAH's António Félix da Costa sealed victory in a last lap thriller on the legendary streets of Monaco in Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, ahead of Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) in second and Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) in third.
 
Da Costa, who started the race on Julius Baer Pole Position, played a pivotal role in an ever-continuing rotation for the lead, but made “one of the riskiest moves of his Formula E career” half way around the final tour of the race, taking home victory around the Principality.
 
Frijn's second place takes him to the top of the Drivers' standings ahead of previous points leader Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team), with five points separating the pair going into the mid-season break.
 
Evans came home in third, although he was leading the race until the very last moment. As he sought to conserve usable energy with Da Costa on his tail, the Kiwi fell off the pace but managed to secure the final podium position.
 
 Da Costa's team-mate, Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), took the chequered flag fourth, having missed one Attack Mode Activation Zone. Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams), Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing), Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing), André Lotterer (DS TECHEETAH) and Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing) rounded out the top-10.
 
 All-electric racing action returns for Rounds 8 & 9 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, for the inaugural Puebla E-Prix on June 19 & 20. 
 
