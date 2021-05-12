Keegan Kincaid Ready for Huge 2021 Season

Two-time short course champion Keegan Kincaid’s 2021 campaign will feature a full slate of Pro 2 races in Championship Off-Road, plus entries in both Pro 2 and Pro 4 at Crandon International Raceway on Labor Day weekend. Kincaid’s team will bring an all-new Pro 4 build to Crandon in preparation for a move back into the division full-time in 2022, plus a host of new sponsors and support, led by new primary partner Lucas Oil and support from Flannery Racing.

2020 was a strong season for Kincaid, who finished second in COR Pro 2 points after a closely fought battle for the championship. A consistent campaign kicked off with a win at the July opener from ERX Motor Park, and seven consecutive podiums to start the COR season through the first Crandon race. With his only non-podium points finish a fourth place, Kincaid set the bar incredibly high for one of the deepest Pro 2 fields in recent memory to beat him.

It’s no surprise, then, that the #4 team will take that to the next level in 2021. For starters, Kincaid will have the additional support of Crandon’s own Flannery Racing for this year, along with a new Featherlite hauler with a full wrap and awning and at-track hospitality. As Kincaid challenges for the COR Pro 2 title, the team will undertake the build of a brand new Pro 4 truck that will make its debut at Crandon in the fall, as Kincaid runs both divisions in the season finale and Crandon World Cup. The Pro 4 will then take over as Kincaid’s primary beat for the 2022 season.

On the sponsorship front, longtime supporters of off-road racing Lucas Oil will jump aboard as Kincaid’s primary sponsor, with a new fleet of sponsors that includes Fox Shocks, Champion Power Equipment, NTN, and FK Rod Ends. These new partners join Kincaid’s longtime returning supporters Cooper Tire, Vision Wheel, Discount Tire, Impact, Traxxas, Langlade Ford, VP Racing Fuels, and Roush Competition Engines to form one of the most formidable combinations in the sport.

"We are really upping our program for 2021 with the help of Jamey Flannery and Flannery Racing!” said Kincaid. “I also am excited to announce our partnership with Lucas Oil, and our continued relationship with our existing sponsors. We look forward to competing for another championship in Pro 2 and the chance to compete against the best in Pro 4 at Crandon in the fall! We look forward to the 2021 race season and the future."

The 2021 Championship Off-Road season consists of six events, kicking off with a new track at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway on June 5-6 and running through Labor Day weekend.