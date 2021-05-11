SRX Teams Up with Progressive for Inaugural Season

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), the six-race short-track series airing this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+, announced today that Progressive, the third-largest auto insurer in the country, has become the series’ exclusive car and home insurance sponsor. Progressive is also a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top homeowners insurance carriers.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting SRX and proud to be part of the series’ inaugural season,” said Jay VanAntwerp, Media Business Leader at Progressive. “SRX is sure to appeal to a wide audience eager to see some of racing’s biggest names put their talents on display in a format unique to current motorsports. We’re excited for the season to get underway and look forward to seeing the action as it unfolds on the track.”

SRX kicks off June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10 before its season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

The series’ roster of drivers includes Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip.

“Progressive is one of the most recognized insurance brands in the country and we’re looking forward to working with them in delivering the excitement of SRX to sports fans on Saturday nights this summer,” said Sandy Montag, SRX Co-Founder and Partner. “Progressive is driven by making its products easy to understand and obtain through creativity and innovation. That is consistent with the spectacle of SRX competition we’ll bring to fans this summer.”

