Young’s Motorsports adds Connor Mosack to ARCA lineup

Young’s Motorsports announced today that Late Model standout Connor Mosack has joined the organization’s ARCA Menards Series program with his debut set for Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Fri., May 14, 2021.



A native of Charlotte, N.C., Mosack is adding races to an already busy schedule. In addition to ARCA, he is also competing full-time in the Pirelli Trans Am Series for Team SLR. Off the track, the 22-year-old is a senior at High Point University on a presidential scholarship with a focus on entrepreneurship.



Expanding his racing resume, Mosack will pair with veteran crew chief Eddie Troconis for a limited schedule in 2021.



“I am really excited about this opportunity to join Young’s Motorsports and make my ARCA Menards Series East debut at Dover,” said Mosack. “Tyler (Young, team principal) and the team build fast cars and I’m looking forward to working with the whole team.



“Dover is a pretty wild race track and should be a lot of fun. It’s also a tough place to get around and making my first ARCA start there will be tough, but I know I will gain a lot of valuable experience running there.”



Mosack’s racing career began in 2017 in the INEX U.S. Legend Car ranks. Entering his first full season in 2018, the young driver needed just four races to earn his first victory, taking the fourth of five events in the 2018 Winter Nationals at Citrus County (Fla.) Speedway.



Racing in the Semi-Pro and Open Divisions, Mosack competed at Concord (N.C.) Speedway, the Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway among other events. In 42 starts, Mosack earned 20 victories, 34 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes. Among those was a sweep of the National events at Las Vegas, including the Road Course World Finals and Asphalt Nationals.



In 2019, Mosack joined JR Motorsports to compete in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour Series and competed for the championship in 2020. In 10 starts, he earned three top-five, eight top-10s and finished sixth in the championship standings. With an average finish of 8.5, Mosack also earned Rookie of the Year Honors.



He is also a veteran of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.



Behind the scenes, Mosack is also a leader in his community. He organized a fundraiser for ContainIt, a student-led initiative that takes used shipping containers and turns them into transitional housing units. In its first year with Covenant Day School, it raised over $50,000. He is also involved with the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation supporting kids with pediatric cancer.



“We are very proud to expand our ARCA Menards Series platform with the addition of Connor,” added Young. “He is a talented and experienced driver with a diverse background. Dover is a tough track but with the leadership of Eddie and Connor’s determination and positive outlook, we should be able to conquer the Monster Mile and our other races together easily.’



Details surrounding Mosack’s full race schedule and sponsorship lineup will be announced at a later date.



