Second edition of the Virtual Enduro to benefit "The Race Against Cancer"

Dumoulin Competition and Sylvain Bernier, owner-founder of Sly Sim Racing, are proud to announce the second edition of the Sly Sim Racing Enduro to benefit the "The race against cancer". Since 2016, many individuals, businesses and organizations have been going into action to help this cause. In the unprecedented context that we have lived with for more than a year now, cancer victims need our support more than ever. Racing enthusiasts, drivers and the entire racing community are welcome to join us on Saturday, May 15, at 8:30 p.m. for a 6-hour virtual Enduro (GT3 - Hockenheim). A minimum donation of $5.00 is required upon registration, and all funds we generate are passed on to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.



"Last year's event was a success as we raised $7,365! We hope to exceed this amount from this second time around for the Enduro. This cause is very personal for me, as my sister-in-law had to have a bone marrow transplant and it was her brother who saved her life. The initial Enduro from 2020 has grown to a level that exceeds all our expectations: partners, participants and finances. It's incredible! As it is for Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin regarding "The race against cancer", the 6-hour Enduro is a way for me to use my passion as a means to give to others who are in need", explains Sylvain Bernier, owner and founder of Sly Sim Racing.



The partnership between the Quebec Cancer Foundation and Dumoulin Competition has met with real success and will continue in 2021. A total of $78,735 has been raised for "The race against cancer" from 2016 to 2020. Mere words cannot express our thanks to everyone who has supported the cause with us since the beginning. In addition, on October 28, 2019, the Dumoulin brothers were designated "Member Governors" of the Quebec Cancer Foundation for their "exceptional contribution and commitment".



"The commitment of Sylvain Bernier, Sly Sim Racing Enduro racers and of Dumoulin Competition is truly inspiring. The pandemic has severely impacted cancer victims over the past year. We were fortunate to receive the active support of people from the Mauricie region, allowing us to maintain and improve our services," says Marco Décelles, the Executive Director of the Quebec Cancer Foundation.





Photo : Festidrag développement

Jean-Philippe Bergeron, from Festidrag development, will team up with Dumoulin Competition in their work for our cause. Jean-Philippe Bergeron (Stock car driver with Prolon Racing) and his teammate (Dave Coursol, Alexandre Labrosse et Félix Gratton) will race in the May 15 Enduro held at the Hockenheim circuit, at the wheel of a GT3 Mercedes #18 Prolon control | JC Perreault | Tecnoflex | Rousseau Métal.



"I'm proud to take part in the Enduro this year! I am lucky to be healthy and to be able to turn my passion for racing into a reality. Every Quebec family is affected by cancer in one way or another and the cause is close to our hearts at Festidrag development I invite people to give generously to "The race against cancer" through this Virtual Enduro! Let's beat last year's total together! "according to Jean-Philippe Bergeron.



"We all appreciate the commitment of every participant and supporter again this year. In this extraordinary situation, we think of those among us who are uncertain about their treatments and their isolation, and we owe it to them to continue in our race against cancer together. We are grateful to Sylvain Bernier and to his organization for the second edition of the Enduro, a creative way to raise funds for this cause that is so close to our hearts. We will not give up!" Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin said.



Technical Information

In order to improve the experience for participants and spectators, Sylvain Bernier, the event organizer, has chosen to use the Hockenheim track and GT3 class cars this year. "The reasons for the changes are simple: the Hockenheim track, often used for the German Grand Prix, has just been added to the iRacing menu, and fans want to race on this new track. On the car side, the GT3 category is on the rise in racing around the world. With several makes (Porsche, BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes, Lamborghini, Ford) on track and all with balanced performance (BoP) imposed by the regulations. The show and the competition will all be there," according to the race organizer.



The 6-hour event will use the iRacing simulation software and the infrastructure of Montreal-based Sly Sim Racing League. Each driver will use his own suitably equipped PC to drive the team’s actual race car running at Sly Sim Racing, using the Internet to drive “their” race car. The iRacing simulation software on the main server allows the car to be driven and the settings changed, as fuel consumption and tire wear are measured, and stops made according to each team's strategy.

GIVE GENEROUSLY

Several partners will offer prizes (see below) to drivers.

To make your donation to the cause, go to “The Race Against Cancer”- Receipts are available online.

REGISTRATION and additional information

Registration : Go to Sly Sim Racing Facebook Group

: Go to Sly Sim Racing Facebook Group Fee: a minimum donation of $5 to “The Race Against Cancer”- from each driver



1. Click on this link "

2. Click on « Donnez à ce défoulement » (circled in blue on the picture)

3. Fill in the information

Race Schedule : 8:30 p.m. (May 15) to 2:30 a.m. (May 16)

: 8:30 p.m. (May 15) to 2:30 a.m. (May 16) Broadcast live and available free of charge on Twitch

DRIVERS: GO FOR THESE VALUABLE PRIZES (other prizes to be determined)

Sly Sim Racing Enduro to benefit "The Race Against Cancer"

PRIZE OFFERED BY VALUE Two (2) laps at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres (dates to be determined) with Jean-Francois or Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, as a passenger aboard a NASCAR car Dumoulin Competition &

Andrew Ranger Academy $ 350,00 Three (3) Pro Silverwax kit Festidrag &

Festidrag Development $ 150,00

each Choice between : one (1) Simtech PC sequential shift lever or one (1) button box PC Simtech $ 250,00 Two (2) passenger rides aboard a GT3 Porsche (Track to be determined) The Racing Company (TRC) &

Jean-Francois Hevey $ 500,00

each

"Passion – Performance – Partnerships"

-30-

Family, friends, partners, supporters, and the media, you believed with us. Together, anything is possible! Every gesture makes a difference. THANK YOU for being “passion, performance and partnerships”, and for fostering this excitement surrounding the Quebec Cancer Foundation.