Pierluigi Veronesi back with his own Double V Racing team

Pierluigi Veronesi will make his return on the NWES grid with a brand new team. The Italian teamed up with Francesco Vignali, CEO of Testing, a leading company in laboratory tests for the automotive industry, to create Double V Racing.



An experienced NWES driver, Veronesi will enter his third season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series after skipping 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic with the double role of team owner and driver. The Persiceto native will return to the EuroNASCAR 2 championship in which he finished 7th in points in 2019 with 1 top-5 and 8 top-10s.



“I’m really excited to start this new adventure as both driver and team manager,” said Veronesi, who also works as test driver for the Lamborghini production cars. “I’m honoured to put my experience to good use. Working with Francesco is really motivating and I think we have the opportunity to do very good things. I can’t wait for Valencia.”



The 2021 season will also be the perfect opportunity for Veronesi to continue his SBOMBER social project to benefit the Bimbo Tu no-profit organization, which helps the families of neurosurgery hospitalized children in Bellaria, Italy.



“We wanted to bring Testing’s know-how to the track, given our experience in the automotive industry and beyond,” said Vignali. “We choose to do it with Pierluigi for his extensive resume as racecar driver and test driver, but also for his great commitment to help the community, a value our company advocates and carries on with local organizations”.



Double V Racing will field the #27 Double V Ford Mustang with the technical support of Francesco Sini’s Solaris Motorsport. On a longer term, the team’s goals is to develop an academy for drivers and engineers.



The first event of the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will take place on May 15-16 in Spain at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Qualifying and all races of the NASCAR GP Spain will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media platforms – Youtube channel, Facebook page and Twitch profile – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

Double V Racing PR