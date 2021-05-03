Dirteeze Partners with Moffitt for Mid-Ohio

Dirteeze, the originator of agitation technology built into a wet wipe, was launched in the UK market in 2007. Now, Dirteeze-US is bringing their most popular line of wipes to the US market, led by a team with over 30 years of experience providing wipe solutions to the retail, industrial, safety and janitorial markets. With products ranging from industrial wet wipes to non-woven industrial wipes, Dirteeze develops their products to service a unique range of needs. From engineering and production environments, to construction and automotive markets, for contractors and mobile workers, the Dirteeze range of products has the answer.

“I am super excited to bring Dirteeze into the sport. They have an awesome product, and they are a growing brand like myself,” Moffitt said. “I believe they are a great fit for not only me, but for the sport of auto racing as a whole. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent their company and I look forward to building our partnership.”

Moffitt is aiming to compete in the full 20-race ARCA Menards Series schedule for DGR in 2021. In four starts this season, the North Carolina-native has one top-five and three top-10 finishes with a career best third-place result at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.

The Mid-Ohio 150 will be televised live on FS1 at 6:00 p.m. ET on June 4.