Arianna Casoli back with CAAL Racing for her sixth consecutive EuroNASCAR season

Arianna Casoli is well prepared for her sixth consecutive season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The Italian will again join CAAL Racing to fight for the Legend and Lady Trophy win in the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship. The Reggio Emilia native will share the #54 Camaro with Gianmarco Ercoli.



In 2020, Casoli won the Legend Trophy for the first time in her career and scored a solid second place in the Lady Trophy. At Circuit Zolder, she scored her best NWES finish so far with a strong fifth place in the rain in the Limburg forest. With 55 races under her belt, Italian is among the most experienced drivers on the EuroNASCAR 2 grid.



“I’m looking forward to being part of the EuroNASCAR Championship in 2021 and staying with my family at CAAL Racing”, said Casoli, who grabbed the Lady Trophy title twice in her career. “It’s also a pleasure to share the car with my fellow countryman Gianmarco, who is incredibly fast. My goal is to defend the Legend Trophy title and win the Lady Trophy. Of course I also want to improve my overall results but I know that there will be a lot of fierce and strong drivers on the grid in the 2021 EuroNASCAR season.”



The fan favorite is hoping to welcome back fans in 2021 if the situation allows the public to be at the track. “That would bring some normalcy back in our racing lifes and it would be great to have the fans back to celebrate the NASCAR parties we have at the circuits around Europe. It would be great to get back the NASCAR style events in which fans play a huge role. I really can’t wait to start again and rev that wonderful V8 engine.”



The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 15-16 at the iconic Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The Qualifying and all Races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media pages – YouTube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR