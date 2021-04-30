Williams Grove Cancelled Due To Dangerously High Wind; Saturday At Selinsgrove Is On As Planned

While the rain may have moved on, the wind that pushed it has remained. With gusts over 30mph already, and a Wind Advisory calling for gusts as high as 60mph, for the safety of fans and teams alike, Friday’s events at Williams Grove Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, URC, and Lawrence Chevrolet 410 Sprint Cars have been canceled.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, URC, will be Saturday, May 1 at Selinsgrove Speedway with the RiteWay Sealing and Paving Battle of the Groves.

Saturday, May 1 at Selinsgrove Speedway opens at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 6:00 P.M. (EDT). The night’s classes also include Limited Late Models and Roadrunners. Events at Selinsgrove Speedway are presented by RiteWay Sealing & Paving. Tickets are $20, with Student’s age 11-17 admitted for $15. Kids 11 and under are free. Pits are $35. Selinsgrove Speedway is located at 330 Pennsylvania 35. in Selinsgrove, Penn. Information on the track can be attained by calling (570) 374-2266 or going online to http://www. selinsgrovespeedway.com

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS vs. URC Sprints

When: May 1, 2021

Where: Selinsgrove Speedway

Times and Other Info: Selinsgrove Speedway

Pits Gate: 3:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 4:00 P.M.

Draw: 4:00 P.M. – 4:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:35 P.M.

Racing: 6:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

A-Feature Payout: 1) $4,000 2) $2,000 3) $1,500 4) $1,200 5) $1,000 6) $900 7) $800 8) $700 9) $600 10) $500 11) $475 12) $450 13) $425 14-24) $400 – Non-Qualifier: $150

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $20

Youth (11-17): $15

Kids 1 & Under: Free

Contact Info:

Address: 330 Pennsylvania 35, Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Phone: (570) 374-2266

ASCS Online:

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: FloRacing.com and Racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

ASCS PR