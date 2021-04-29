Bad Luck Hits Brody Roa at Perris Auto Speedway – Bakersfield Next On May 8

Last Saturday night, Brody Roa was headed to the front in the first main event at Perris Auto Speedway in nearly a year and a half. However, misfortune struck, and he was forced to make, and early departure from the race. Never to be daunted, the team will be ready to go on May 8th at the next USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series race at the Bakersfield Speedway.

Coming off two wins the previous weekend at the Kern County Raceway and the Thunderbowl Raceway in the May Motorsports #8M, Roa was back in his familiar #91R at Perris. Things started out bright enough when he turned in a lap of 16.56 during qualifying. That was good enough for the fourth fast time in the tough 24-car field. After starting fifth in his ten-lap heat race, the 30-year-old racing veteran turned in a strong performance and captured a hard fought third place finish. That garnered him an automatic ticket into the 30-lap main event.

For the main, Roa was on the inside of row two. Tangles in the back of the pack negated the first two tries to start the race. The third try proved to be the charm and the Garden Grove, California resident got a great start and was second by the end of the first circuit. He stayed in the runner up spot until the end of lap four when he dropped one position. However, coming off turn two less than a half lap later, his eye-catching green race car started to smoke and slow. He pulled it off the racetrack in turn three with a broken left side bird cage that ended his night. Unfortunately, he had to settle for a frustrating 20th place finish.

It was a tough ending to what started out as a good night. None the less, “The Pride of Garden Grove” is still fourth in the USAC/CRA Series championship standings heading into round five at the Bakersfield Speedway on May 8th.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, The Golden Vibe Boutique, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

2021 Results

3-12 Kern County Raceway Park USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 7th A Main

3-13 Kern County Raceway Park USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

3-26 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

4-10 Keller Auto Speedway USAC West Coast Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

4-10 Keller Auto Speedway King Of The Wing Sprint Cars 22nd A Main

4-16 Kern County Raceway Park Open 360 1st A Main

4-17 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC West Coast Sprint Cars 1st A Main

4-24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 20th A Main

