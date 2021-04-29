Eric Caudell Carries Momentum, New Sponsor Into Kansas Speedway

Following a ninth-place run last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Eric Caudell and the No. 7 CCM Racing team are headed to Kansas Speedway this Saturday for the Dutch Boy 150 in the ARCA Menards Series, with Cattle Five B on the hood of the car, a new sponsor for the team.

The last time the series ran at Kansas Speedway was in October of 2020, where Caudell earned his second career top-10 finish, ending the race in the 10th position. In fact, in six career starts at the 1.5-mile track, Caudell has three finishes of 12th or better.

Coming off of a strong run in Talladega Superspeedway and with some positive results previously at Kansas Speedway, the confidence level is high going into this weekend.

“I have confidence in the car running good and us being able to duplicate our performance last year,” said Caudell. “Plus leverage what I learned last year because that was my first really good experience with a skewed rear end car. Previous times, we hadn’t really hit the set-up right … I didn’t trust the car, so I didn’t trust myself, so I was real conservative. Last year I got in the car, the car felt great, and I was able to hold the pedal all the way to the floor and carry a lot of speed and we ran probably one of the best intermediate races we’ve run.”

Crew chief and Kansas native Jeremy Petty also has high expectations and expects to run well in this weekend’s race.

“I’ve been very happy with how the car has driven the last couple races,” said Petty. “It’s been very consistent. It hasn’t been erratic. I’ve kind of got a setup nailed down for Kansas that does very well for that track. It’s very consistent. The car is gonna basically do the same thing for Eric lap after lap. He’s not gonna get surprised. … If we don’t come out of there with a 12th place or better, I’ll be disappointed.”

The Dutch Boy 150 will be a 100-lap race and will take place on Saturday, May 1st at 1:30PM ET and can be viewed on FS1 and Fox Sports Go. Radio coverage can also be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM (XM channel 391, online channel 981).

CCM PR