Road Course Events for Bmr Drivers Academy Coming Up in May

BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Driver Development Program – is preparing for the road course portion of its schedule with events at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows, Calif. on May 18 and Sonoma Raceway on May 29-30. Drivers will participate in full size stock cars with ARCA chassis components using four speed G-Force transmissions. Boris Said and Chris Cook will serve as the instructors for the event on the 2-mile Thunderhill West course.



“We’ve got great instruction from Boris Said and Chris Cook. Some of the best in the industry will be out there to help drivers build their foundation with professional instruction,” Bill McAnally said. “We’ve had a great group of young drivers we’ve been working with. It’s been a lot of fun and very rewarding to see them progress and move forward. After the road courses, we’re going on to Kern County and Irwindale – some fast half-mile opportunities.”



BMR Drivers Academy is streamed around the world on SPEED SPORT TV. The next event is April 30 and May 1 at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. Multi-event packages and single events are available. Packages are available for both ovals and road courses to gain experience in ARCA chassis components in a training environment.



Drivers interested in participating in future events can call 916-676-0010 X 1109 for details. Program costs and additional information is available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com



2021 BMR Drivers Academy Schedule



March 26-27 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



April 9-10 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

April 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

April 30-May 1 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



May 14-15 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

May 18 Thunderhill Raceway (Willows, CA)

May 29-30 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



June 11-12 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

June 25-26 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



July 9-10 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

July 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



August 13-14 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

August 28-29 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



September 17-18 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

September 24-25 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



October 1-2 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

BMR PR