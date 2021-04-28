ABB FIA Formula E World Championship signs free-to-air partnership with Indonesian public broadcaster TVRI

Formula E has today announced a new media partnership with Indonesian public broadcaster TVRI, to show all races of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
TVRI, Indonesia’s popular destination for news and local interest programming, has become Formula E’s latest media partner, committing to show all races in Season 7 across linear and digital channels, following the broadcast of the Rome E-Prix last weekend.
All live programming will have bespoke studio presentation and commentary in Bahasa tailored to appeal to local market audiences. The partnership with TVRI will introduce new viewers to Formula E, allowing the sport to grow its fanbase in a key territory.
CHIEF MEDIA OFFICER OF FORMULA E
AARTI DABAS
"We are excited to have TVRI joining our line-up of media partners. Indonesia is an important market for us and a key territory where we want to grow our audience reach and engagement. To have TVRI’s expansive reach across linear and digital channels, covering all our races with localised presenting and commentary, will offer Indonesians across all parts of the country easy access to our live races and highlights."
PROGRAM AND NEWS AFFAIRS DIRECTOR OF TVRI
PIPIET IRIANTO
“At TVRI we are very happy to be joining forces with Formula E once again to broadcast this exciting next generation sport. In Indonesia, there is a lot of interest in the shift to electric vehicles. For us to be using our platform to give local audiences more insight into this transition while also entertaining them with edge-of-seat sporting action is an irresistible combination.”
