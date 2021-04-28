Talk To Me: Cardo Systems Set For MotoAmerica Sponsorship Again In 2021

Racing News
Wednesday, Apr 28 59
Talk To Me: Cardo Systems Set For MotoAmerica Sponsorship Again In 2021

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, has announced that Cardo Systems will again be a series sponsor for the 2021 MotoAmerica Championship. Cardo will continue to showcase its advanced PACKTALK lineup, which features industry-leading mesh connectivity, to road racing fans via the MotoAmerica Series.

 

Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art communication systems for motorcyclists. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems – having created the first rider-to-rider product and innovating connectivity with the introduction of its Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC). 

 

“Last year we worked with Cardo for the first time and it was great for both of us,” said MotoAmerica Senior Sponsorship Manager Lance Bryson. “We used the Cardo systems for some TV features on our broadcast and MotoAmerica Live+ programming where we were able to really show how well the system works with riders talking to each other while riding around the track. The 2021 season is going to be a good one and we’re happy that Cardo is along for the ride with us.”

 

“We’re excited to be returning for another year with MotoAmerica,” said Dan Emodi, Cardo Systems’ Chief Marketing Officer. “The series provides an incredible platform to not only showcase our product’s capabilities, but to reach and engage passionate motorcyclists that are always looking for the latest and greatest motorcycle accessories.”

 

As the category leader, Cardo offers a wide range of products designed for multiple use cases. Cardo’s FREECOM line offers three variations of Bluetooth communication systems, while the PACKTALK line utilizes the “always on” mesh connectivity via Cardo’s proprietary DMC.

 

For more information visit cardosystems.com.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Larsen Motorsports names new development driver READY FOR LAUNCH: Jamy Begor embarks on milestone year during DIRTcar Sportsman Airborne return »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top