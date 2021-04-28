Staying Busy Isn’t a Problem for WeatherTech Championship Teams

“Right now, if you were to visit the shop, you’d see the spine of the car is there but everything apart from the spine is off the car,” Eriksen added. “Parts of the bodywork are being repainted. The four corners of the car – the uprights and suspension – are all off and being serviced. The fuel cell and steering rack are being serviced. The brake calipers get rebuilt. We are freshening the whole car.”

There was also a major to-do on Eriksen’s schedule-gap list: build a spare chassis for drivers Renger van der Zande and Kevin Magnussen.

“We went through the first two races without a safety net,” Eriksen admitted. “If we had a crash that damaged the monocoque enough that it could not be reused, we didn’t have a backup. One of the things we have worked on during this break was obtaining another monocoque, and we are outfitting it with the fuel cell, harnesses, steering rack and electronics, so it will be ready to go as a spare if we have a big accident.”

The Mazda Motorsports No. 55 Mazda DPi, wheeled by Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis, is going through a major rebuild as well before heading to Mid-Ohio.

“It is always necessary to completely disassemble the race car, even after short sprint races,” said a spokesperson from Multimatic Motorsports, the team that operates the Mazda DPi program. “Every single nut and bolt is removed and parts are typically cycled through. Gearbox ratios are changed as well. Everything must be fully inspected and rebuilt A to Z.”

While the LMP2 team of Era Motorsport won’t be back in action until Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, June 24-27, the team had much the same report from its shop.

“After an event like Sebring, everything is replaced, regarding the driveline and suspension,” the team representative said. “The car is totally inspected. Mileages are kept on most every component in the car. A grueling event like Sebring generally means that we shorten the window on the limits we run parts. This also is a time where we can upgrade and improve our transporter and pit equipment. One item that needed more than the normal routine maintenance is our wheel guns. We’ve taken this time to rebuild them.”

Some teams are scheduling a test session during this down time.

“IMSA gives you eight days of testing, so we are trying to be very careful how we use those days to get the maximum benefit out of them,” Eriksen of Chip Ganassi Racing said.

“There’s always a gap between Sebring and the next race, so most teams have a test or two built into this window,” Wright Motorsports’ Vigilone said. “When we do our end-of-season review, we pinpoint where we need to improve the most and test at those tracks.”

After giving it more thought, Vigilone added that this break is critical to success the rest of the season.

“This is the time of year you must make sure all your equipment is serviced before you get into the meat of the season,” he said. “Once you kind of get into the May swing, everything starts rolling pretty consistently. Before you know it, it’s September and October and the season is over. We do use this time to prepare above and beyond.”