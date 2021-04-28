Cometic becomes official gasket company of SVRA

SVRA announced today an agreement that makes Cometic Gasket, Inc. its “Official Gasket Company.” Cometic Gasket, Inc. is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Automotive Performance, Powersports, Marine, Original Equipment, and Remanufactured Engine Industries.

Cometic combines advanced materials with the most current manufacturing processes to provide custom-tailored solutions to meet the needs of each individual customer. Cometic specializes in custom gaskets, making the partnership an ideal fit for vintage racers and their prep shops searching for parts for their older cars.

"Cometic, with its focus on top quality, shelf stock, and custom gaskets, is a perfect fit for vintage racing,” said Tony Parella, SVRA Owner and CEO. “Cometic delivers individual solutions that many racers and their prep shops can’t find from manufacturers solely focused on volume production. Their many affiliations with top racing teams and sanctioning bodies demonstrate the tremendous respect they have earned in the world of motorsports. This agreement will help us greatly with vintage race management as tightly sealed engines don’t oil our tracks.”

“We are eager to partner with SVRA and its racers,” said Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO, of Cometic Gasket, Inc. “We are a family-owned business where everyone shares an uncompromising passion for excellence. We’ve been in the performance business since 1989 and understand when you are competing at the highest level of your sport against the best racers in the country, and part failures aren't an option.”

Housed in a 70,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing center in Concord, Ohio, Cometic Gasket is an industry leader. Founded in 1989, Cometic has expanded its offerings to service the Domestic Automotive, Sport Compact, V-twin, Diesel, Agricultural, Industrial, and Stationary Power markets. Today, Cometic Gasket offers over 85,000 SKUs, shipping gaskets, and engine sealing solutions worldwide.

Cometic joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucas Oil, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, WeatherTech, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., Marathon Coach, Huffy and Buzz Bikes, Adobe Road Winery, Vintco, Green Wealth Management Group, Extreme Coatings, and CG Detroit. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic to help attract more partnerships. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual double-digit growth since 2012.