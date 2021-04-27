Claro Sport and ABB FIA Formula E World Championship sign new media partnership in Latin America

Tuesday, Apr 27 12
Claro Sport and ABB FIA Formula E World Championship sign new media partnership in Latin America
Formula E has today announced a new media partnership with Claro Sport, to show each race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
 
Every race and qualifying session will be live across Claro Sport, Claro Video and marcaclaro.com, with three highlights shows in the week after a race, and all content, also on demand on Claro Video and marcaclaro.com, providing full 360-degree coverage of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
 
Claro Sports will provide localised Spanish-language commentary of the action to appeal to fans in each of the 17 territories, which Claro Sport covers, including coverage of both races at the inaugural Puebla E-Prix – a double-header at a brand new location for Formula E in Mexico.
 
The multi-year partnership will introduce new viewers to Formula E across the Latin American region, in countries throughout Central and South America, including Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.
 
 
CHIEF MEDIA OFFICER OF FORMULA E
AARTI DABAS
"We are pleased to welcome Claro Sport as the latest media partner joining us for Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Claro Sport allows us to showcase Formula E across Central and South America across linear, OTT and digital channels, with a mix of live action and on-demand content. Local language coverage will help us to grow our audiences, who can join us this weekend, live from Valencia."
 
CHIEF OF CLARO SPORT
JOE ABOUMRAD
"Claro Sport are looking to bring exciting, next generation sports action to fans across Latin America and our partnership with Formula E is certainly going to deliver that. If the opening rounds of Season 7 are anything to go by, our audiences are in for close-contact, all-action, wheel-to-wheel racing and it will be pure entertainment from this unpredictable electric racing series."
 
 
