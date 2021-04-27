Claro Sport and ABB FIA Formula E World Championship sign new media partnership in Latin America

Formula E has today announced a new media partnership with Claro Sport, to show each race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Every race and qualifying session will be live across Claro Sport, Claro Video and marcaclaro.com, with three highlights shows in the week after a race, and all content, also on demand on Claro Video and marcaclaro.com, providing full 360-degree coverage of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Claro Sports will provide localised Spanish-language commentary of the action to appeal to fans in each of the 17 territories, which Claro Sport covers, including coverage of both races at the inaugural Puebla E-Prix – a double-header at a brand new location for Formula E in Mexico.

The multi-year partnership will introduce new viewers to Formula E across the Latin American region, in countries throughout Central and South America, including Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.