Crawford Performance's Desert-Inspired 2021 Subaru Crosstrek

With more than 25 years of experience in engineering performance parts for Subarus, Crawford Performance is one of the world's most iconic and trusted brands for one of the automotive world's most beloved manufacturers. One of the latest beneficiaries of that expertise? The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, converted from its popular road-going version into a desert-ready beast equipped for the harshest of all terrain.

Inspired by the Grabowski Brothers Racing Class 5 desert car that takes on the most grueling desert challenges in North America, the Crawford-built Off-Road Crosstrek both looks and drives the part of a machine carrying the iconic colors of Subaru Motorsports USA. The Off-Road Crosstrek conversion gives drivers the first step from a typical daily driver towards a purpose-built race car that's ready to handle all the challenges that off-road racing has to handle.

The Off-Road Crosstrek features a 2” lift kit and sits on 15” wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain Tires. Custom bumpers, rock sliders, and skid plates protect the Crosstrek from anything the desert throws its way. Bumper, hood, and mirror lights illuminate the trails for night time drives. Intake spacers, an air oil separator, and an exhaust give you extra power. All while representing Subaru Motorsports USA with their iconic Subaru blue and gold.