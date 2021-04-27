Jake Dennis dominates on way to maiden Formula E victory in Valencia

Tuesday, Apr 27 40
Jake Dennis dominates on way to maiden Formula E victory in Valencia
Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) secured his first win in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a dominant display at the DHL Valencia E-Prix, converting his Julius Baer Pole Position into victory, ahead of André Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) and Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing).
 
The 25-year-old rookie was able to maintain his composure throughout the day, setting the fastest lap during the group qualifying stages and taking top spot, catapulting the Brit from 22nd to eighth in the driver standings.
 
Lotterer, who started the race from fifth, also clinched his maiden points of Season 7, adding to TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team's podium appearance in Rome.
 
Lynn had looked to sit behind the rear of Dennis' iFE.21 throughout the race and ran second for the majority, until a nudge from Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) sent the Mahindra Racing driver into the gravel, sliding down the order. Lynn's strong energy management meant a late recovery charge and a well-earned debut podium appearance.
 
Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) made up a handful of spots during the race, while Nato, René Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Oliver Turvey (NIO 333 FE Team), Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) rounded out the top 10.
 
Next up, Formula E heads to the Principality of Monaco for Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on May 8.
 
 
