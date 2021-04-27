American Medical Response Announces New Partnership with Superstar Racing Experience

American Medical Response (AMR) today announced that it is partnering with Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) to provide on-track incident response for the six-race, short-track series that will debut this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on CBS.

AMR will provide a team of four highly trained and experienced paramedics and physicians who will work closely alongside SRX officials to respond to on-track incidents and provide emergency medical care. The AMR Safety Team has been outfitted with a fully-equipped Chevrolet Traverse for on-track incident response and dons a special paint scheme to honor the All Clear Foundation; an organization that creates and funds innovative programs to improve the life expectancy and wellbeing of first responders.

“AMR combines exceptional medical expertise with a long history of working in various forms of motorsport, making them the perfect partner to handle all of our at-track medical response needs,” said Ray Evernham, co-founder of SRX. “Safety is paramount, and AMR’s No. 1 priority will be the well-being of our drivers, our crew and our fans.”

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Superstar Racing Experience,” said Randy Owen, CEO of AMR parent company, Global Medical Response. “Our dedicated teams have extensive experience in motorsports safety and we are looking forward to working alongside SRX to ensure the safest and highest-quality care to its drivers, personnel and fans.”

Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip are the drivers comprising SRX, with the series’ first race set for June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10 before its season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.