Keselowski Once Again Finds Victory Lane at Talladega

In Talladega fashion, it was anyone’s race to win in over-time, but the Ford Mustangs controlled the first three rows coming to the two-lap restart. On the last lap, the leader of the race and Stage 1 winner Matt DiBenedetto went to block a hard charging outside lane, leaving the No. 2 of Keselowski open air on the inside. Keselowski jumped on the opportunity to drive his Ford Mustang to the front and lead the last and most important lap of the race to take the checkered flag at Talladega. This marked Ford’s 31st win at the superspeedway, which includes 11 of the last 14 races.