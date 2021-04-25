Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announced as Official Youth Community Partner of NASCAR

NASCAR and Boys & Girls Clubs of America today announced a multiyear partnership that will support the nonprofit’s mission of enabling and enriching the lives of young people. As the Official Youth Community Partner of NASCAR, Boys & Girls Clubs of America will work with NASCAR and industry stakeholders to engage more than 4.6 million youth and teens across the country with NASCAR content and experiences.

The nationwide partnership will focus on three core areas – STEM education, career development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives – and extend across all NASCAR platforms and racetracks. Programming will include both virtual and at-track experiences with an emphasis on local Boys & Girls Club locations within NASCAR race markets.

Partnership efforts will build on the continuing work of The NASCAR Foundation to advance children’s well-being, including ongoing relationships with several Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

“As a community leader, Boys & Girls Clubs of America continues to have immeasurable impact on the lives of our country’s youth, and NASCAR looks forward to engaging those efforts in meaningful ways,” said Steve Phelps, president of NASCAR. “Through this partnership and together with the NASCAR industry, we have boundless opportunities to advance the mission and objectives of Boys & Girls Clubs of America while at the same time introducing young future fans to our great sport.”

“Kids and teens need safe places and caring mentors now more than ever, and local Boys & Girls Clubs around the country are doing whatever it takes to empower youth and build new opportunities so they can achieve every success in life,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are very excited to partner with NASCAR to elevate this support in communities even further, enabling more high-quality programing and experiences that will have a positive impact on kids and teens.”

As young people continue to emerge from the pandemic and navigate virtual learning, year one of the partnership will focus on developing high-quality education programming that will live on MyFuture, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s digital learning platform.

Additionally, NASCAR’s work with Boys & Girls Clubs of America will focus on career development and mentoring across a breadth of industry disciplines and will include engagement with industry executives and other employees.

Throughout the partnership, NASCAR will collaborate with drivers, teams and tracks to amplify the sport’s commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and deepen the engagement with Club youth and teens. NASCAR partners will also have the opportunity to integrate with the new partnership, and several partners will look to build on their own longstanding relationships with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer of FOX Sports, and Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, are both members of the non-profit’s Board of Governors. Shanks attended Boys & Girls Clubs as a youth and is now a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame. Next month, Lazarus will serve as chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Annual Conference.

NBCUniversal, parent company of NASCAR Premier Partner Xfinity, has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs for nearly 20 years to drive digital equity. The company has opened WiFi-Connected Lift Zones at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, including an upcoming Martinsville, Virginia, location to celebrate the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash, to provide a safe space for students to access Internet for free to participate in distance learning and conduct schoolwork.

Coca-Cola is currently celebrating 75 years of partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and is also represented on the non-profit’s Board of Governors. The NASCAR Premier Partner is also a founding sponsor of the non-profit’s Workforce Readiness Strategy, supporting essential skill development, career exploration, employability skills and credentialing, and work-based learning opportunities for young people at Clubs. Coca-Cola, NASCAR and Boys & Girls Clubs of America look forward to partnering.

Toyota’s partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America is focused on closing the opportunity gap for the nation’s youth and inspiring future innovators, problem solvers and leaders who will make a positive impact on the community.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides high-quality programming that helps level the playing field and provide opportunities to young people that will help them build the skills they need to become the leaders, innovators and problem-solvers who shape our world.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America and support its mission with donations, visit BGCA.org.

Tune-in to the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, Apr. 25 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

NASCAR PR