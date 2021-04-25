DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion Start: 5th Finish: 6th Moffitt started the General Tire 200 from the fifth position as the starting grid was lined up using 2020 owner’s points. When the competition caution waved on lap 10, he was riding in the eighth position.

On the restart, the outside lane lost momentum and Moffitt fell to the 12th position, but was able to battle his way back to sixth by the time the yellow flag was displayed for the halfway break.

The No. 46 CleanPacs team opted for fuel only during the break and would take the green from sixth with 31 laps remaining.

Moffitt held steady in seventh for much of the final run and was running there when the red flag came out with five laps left in the race. The green and white flags were shown together on the restart and a one lap shootout saw the No. 46 Fusion cross the line in the sixth position.

A sixth-place effort marked Moffitt’s second consecutive top-10 of the 2021 campaign.