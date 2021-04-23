Hendriks Motorsport-Momo hunting for all titles in NWES in 2021

In less than a month, the new season of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will start in Valencia, Spain. The Hendriks Motorsport-Momo team from Maasbree, Netherlands will enter its fourth season in the official European NASCAR series with an ultra competitive line-up.



As last year, the team will enter with 3 cars with the title as the goal in all three major classifications. After a successful 2020 in which they won 12 out of 20 races, scored 12 pole positions and grabbed the trophy both in EuroNASCAR 2 and in the Teams Championship, team chief Roy Hendriks is raising the bar even higher.



"We have won many championships in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in recent years. This coming season we want to take a shot at all three titles: EuroNASCAR PRO, EuroNASCAR 2 and the Teams Championship. We managed to put together a great lineup again and we can't wait for the new season to start in Valencia. Hopefully we will be able to welcome spectators at the races again this year".



Although the driver lineup is unchanged from last year there have been some significant shifts within the team. Czech driver Martin Doubek will focus on EuroNASCAR 2 and share the #7 Hendriks Motorsport-Momo Ford Mustang with 2019 NWES champion Loris Hezemans. Giorgio Maggi will get behind the wheel of the #18 Hendriks Motorsport-Momo Ford Mustang just like last year and next to him there is still a seat available for the EuroNASCAR 2 championship. Finally, the #50 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang will be occupied this year by reigning EuroNASCAR 2 champion Vittorio Ghirelli – the Italian will move to the PRO championship – and Tobias Dauenhauer, who won the EuroNASCAR Esports Series.



The opening weekend of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will take place on May 15 and 16, 2021 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.



QUOTES



Martin Doubek (#7 EuroNASCAR 2) - "I am extremely excited to get back behind the wheel after the winter break. 2021 will be my 7th year in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and this season I really want to compete for the EuroNASCAR 2 title and continue the good line of 2020. I am also looking forward to working with Loris. He has been my teammate for years but this will be the first year we share the car together. I'm also really looking forward to rounds 3 and 4 of the championship, which will be held in my home country of the Czech Republic. I would like to show the Czech public what I can do by shining in front of my own home crowd".



Giorgio Maggi (#18 EuroNASCAR 2) - "I am happy to be back on the grid with Hendriks Motorsport-Momo. We showed a lot of potential last season, so I am sure we will fight for the championship."



Vittorio Ghirelli (#50 EuroNASCAR PRO) - "I am very happy to be on the start line this year with the #50 Ford Mustang of the Hendriks Motorsport-Momo team and to be in the hunt for the EN PRO title. It is a fantastic top team in motorsports. Last year was a fantastic year with 5 wins in 10 races! The hard work, determination and focus we all put into it has given us the wins and me the EN2 champion. I can't wait to get started! Our team's driver lineup for this year is great so we will continue to push ourselves to the limit every time. Thanks to my main sponsor infitto.eu for the support. The fight is on... let's get started!".



Tobias Dauenhauer (#50 EuroNASCAR 2) - "First of all, I am very happy to have won the EuroNASCAR Esports Championship title and with that already have the first virtual title of the year. On the other hand, I can't wait to get back in the car in Valencia next month. I still have an account open in Valencia and therefore I am all the more motivated to start the championship well there. The goal for 2021 is pretty clear and that is to win the title and to be on the top step of the podium at the end of the year. With a super team like Hendriks Motorsport-Momo, I have every confidence in that".

