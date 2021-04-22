Wet Grounds And Worsening Forecast Cancels Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series At U.S. 36 Raceway

Already combating excess moisture from snow earlier this week, a forecast that continues to get wetter as the week progresses has forced officials at U.S. 36 Raceway to make the tough choice to cancel events on Friday, April 23 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Track management is currently working with ASCS Officials to find a date to reschedule.

Friday’s event was co-sanctioned with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps. The regional tour is still scheduled to race on Saturday, April 24, at Lucas Oil Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

The next event on the 2021 lineup for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is the “Battle of the Groves” at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, April 30, and Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, May 1.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).