Progressive American Flat Track Racing Set to Invade Dirt Oval at Route 66

Racing News
Thursday, Apr 15 22
Progressive American Flat Track Racing Set to Invade Dirt Oval at Route 66
 After a quiet 2020 season at Dirt Oval at Route 66, there is a ton of excitement and anticipation surrounding the action heating back up at the state-of-the-art Joliet, Illinois facility in 2021. As always, promoter Sherri Heckenast has a diverse schedule for this year including visits by the All Star Circuit of Champion Sprint Car Series and the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour, along with Monster Truck events, the world-famous Team Demolition Derby programs, car shows, and even a rodeo. However, one weekend stands out on the calendar, as the Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) series invades the Dirt Oval at Route 66 on Saturday, May 29 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
 
Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the Dirty “O” and feel the rush of America’s Original Extreme Sport at its finest! On Friday, May 28, the amateur riders will take to the half-mile ahead of the Progressive AFT athletes who will tame the dirt oval for the Chicago Half-Mile on Saturday, May 29.
 
Gates will open both days at 3:00pm with Opening Ceremonies on each occasion slated for 6:00pm. Advanced tickets are now currently available for purchase for this spectacular by ordering online at www.dirtoval66.com or by visiting the direct link at www.etix.com/ticket/v/11075/the-dirt-oval.
 
Advanced General Admission tickets for Friday’s amateur event are only $15.00 for adults, while advanced reserved tickets for Saturday’s Progressive AFT Chicago Half-Mile are only $35.00. A two-day advanced ticket option is also available for adults for only $45.00. Make sure to take advantage of this special advanced pricing as tickets on race day go up to $20.00 for adults on Friday, $40.00 for adults on Saturday, and $50.00 for a two-day adult ticket. Children 12 and under are admitted for FREE all weekend long.
 
Dry camping is available all weekend long at the Dirt Oval at Route 66. A single day of camping on either Friday or Saturday is $30.00, while you can camp on the grounds both days for $50.00. Keep visiting www.dirtoval66.com as the show nears for more information on this Track Enterprises / Top Notch event.
 
You can learn more about the Dirt Oval at Route 66 or order tickets and camping for any 2021 event by logging onto www.dirtoval66.com. They are also on all social media platforms including Facebook (facebook.com/dirtoval66), Twitter (twitter.com/dirtoval66), and Instagram (instagram.com/dirtoval66). The Dirt Oval at Route 66 is conveniently located at 500 Speedway Boulevard in Joliet, Illinois and the track phone number is 815-740-8000.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Road to Indy Season Set to Go at Barber Motorsports Park Vergne Returns to Top of Podium in Round 3 win of Formula E Rome E-Prix »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top