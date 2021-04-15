WeatherTech partners with SVRA & Trans Am

SVRA and The Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli announced today an agreement that makes WeatherTech the “Official Interior Vehicle Protection Company” for both premier road racing organizations. For decades, WeatherTech has been committed to manufacturing in the United States and is well-known in motorsports circles.

"We take a special pleasure in relationships with partners who come to us with a full understanding of the power of motorsports as a marketing and branding platform," said Tony Parella, Owner and CEO of both Trans Am and SVRA. “I appreciate the pride they take in being an American manufacturer. They’re great people."

“SVRA and Trans Am are great American racing organizations and have been throughout their histories," said David MacNeil, Founder, and CEO of WeatherTech. "As a business owner, I want to create high-quality products designed, engineered, and manufactured right here in America, built by American workers. When something is made in America, it means more than just a good-paying job for someone. Every manufacturing job creates up to five other jobs, including the delivery of products, packaging, designing, engineering and so on. Not to mention the communities, and supporting the small businesses of where those workers live every day.”

WeatherTech's corporate headquarters is in Bolingbrook, Ill., where all the manufacturing happens and is home to R&D, engineering, product design, tool manufacture, marketing, order fulfillment, and shipping. Car interior products are sold under the WeatherTech brand and provided to many automobile manufacturers as an Original Equipment Supplier, enabling WeatherTech to garner not just appeal in the U.S. but also worldwide as products are exported overseas.

The agreement enables WeatherTech to showcase its brand in the context of SpeedTour weekends. SpeedTour includes SVRA and Trans Am and SCCA Pro's FRA and Formula 4 open-wheel series and IGT contemporary sports car racing. There are also Hagerty Insurance “cars and caffeine” car shows and other activities that together create a speed festival environment.