Ford says YES to the NHRA

NHRA is proud to announce Ford as a presenting sponsor of the NHRA Youth and Education Services (YES) Program.

The Ford Motor Company has been a part of the NHRA YES Program for four years. Ford’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with the NHRA YES Program’s goals of inspiring students to begin careers within the motorsports industry.

The NHRA YES Program is the only full-time education program in motorsports providing quality educational content and activities for schools and youth organizations nationwide. The YES Program invites students to NHRA national events to see first-hand the career opportunities within the motorsports field.

"Ford Motor Company is excited to support the NHRA Youth & Education Services Program for the fourth consecutive year,” said Jonathan Orth, Ford Customer Service Division Aftersales C&I Manager. “The YES Program is very important to Ford because it ties together two of our great passions – racing and education. Since this program began, we have seen numerous students progress into careers in the automotive industry, which is very rewarding. In partnership with the NHRA, we have developed a virtual program to begin the 2021 season, with the goal of moving to in-person, trackside venues later in the year.”

“We are thrilled to bring Ford on as a presenting sponsor of the NHRA YES Program,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “The YES Program allows students from across the country to see the career options in the motorsports world. NHRA and Ford have a long-standing relationship and the YES Program is the perfect avenue to continue that partnership.”

The NHRA season resumes action next month at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 16-18. For more information about the YES Program and the NHRA schedule, visit NHRA.com

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)