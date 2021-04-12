Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Back On Track In Iowa And South Dakota

Hoping for a reprieve from Mother Nature this week, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will set sights on the series debut at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, on Friday, April 16 and return to Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson, S.D. on Saturday, April 17.

The seventh Iowa oval to host an event with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, 300 Raceway, will mark the 83rd time the tour has been in action in the “Hawkeye State”.

Friday, April 16, opens at 3:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. Racing is slated for 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for Youth (13-17), and free for Kids 12 and under or Seniors over 70. Pit Passes are $40. The night’s lineup of classes also includes IMCA Sport Mods, Modifieds, and Late Models. The track is located at 27317 Olde Farley Rd. in Farley, Iowa. For more information, call (563) 744-3620 or log onto https://www.300raceway. com .

Trekking roughly 4.5 hours west to Park Jefferson International Speedway, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network makes its first visit to the South Dakota oval since its lone stop on July 28, 2016, where Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn captured the win.

Event No. 21 in South Dakota, the Saturday showdown will also include IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Stock Cars, and Modifieds. Admission is $20 for adults, with kids five and under free into the grandstands. Pits are $35. Park Jefferson International Speedway is located at 48426 332nd St. in Jefferson, S.D. For more information, go to http://www.parkjeff.com .

Both events are $3,000 to win, $400 to start. Mufflers will not be required at either track. Draw for Heat Race lineups will be open each night from 5:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. with the Driver’s Meeting at 5:35 P.M. (CDT). Draw is $20 per night. ASCS Membership is not required to compete.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).