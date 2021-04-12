Cole Moore and Amber Balcaen Continue Training In Rounds 3 and 4 of BMR Drivers Academy

The BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Driver Development Program – raced in front of fans for the first time in program history over the weekend at Roseville, Calif.’s All American Speedway. Granite Bay, Calif.’s Cole Moore and Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada’s Amber Balcaen competed in two days of training and competition with Moore picking up checkered flags on both events while Balcaen continued to gain experience.



Moore drove the #99 Toyota Camry to victory on Saturday with the first spectators in the stands since November of 2019. Ironically for Moore, he won that event in November of 2019 as a precursor to his 2020 NASCAR Late Model championship that took place behind closed doors.



“This is like the coolest thing ever to see all the fans here. Thank you guys all for coming out. It’s awesome,” Moore said.



For Balcaen, she showed her growing skill set in the cars that utilize ARCA chassis components and got to experience the energy level of the Roseville race fans. The weekend’s experience for both included restart drills such as a Green-White-Checkered run to the finish both nights.



“Great learning experience and great that we can start side-by-side and race each other clean,” Balcaen said. “Super thankful to have Icon Direct on board and Glen McLeod & Son, I would not be here without them.”



Crew chiefs Eric Holmes and Mario Isola worked with the drivers as they competed in their Bill McAnally Racing-prepared stock cars.



Both days of competition were streamed around the world on SPEED SPORT TV as part of AllAmericanSpeedway.TV coverage of the competition. The broadcasts also included the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.



The BMR Drivers Academy continues April 23-24 at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif.



New in 2021, the BMR Drivers Academy program is being made available for up to 14 drivers. Multi-event packages and single events are available. Packages are available for both ovals and road courses to gain experience in ARCA chassis components in a training environment.



Program costs and additional details are available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com



BMR PR