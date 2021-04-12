Live Race Coverage From The Little 500 Scheduled to Air on MAVTV Plus

quarter-mile high-banked paved oval, located 45 minutes north of Indianapolis, boasts 17 degrees of banking in the corners. The 74-year-old facility continues to entertain fans of all ages every week in the spring, summer and fall.



In addition to the Little 500, MAVTV Plus will also live stream all the Non-Wing Sprint Car races, including the 20th Running of the Pavement Midgets will make their first appearance at Anderson Speedway since 2011. They will join the Sprint Cars on Saturday, July 10 and Saturday, October 2. MAVTV will show all racing divisions from each night on the live stream.



The Motorsports Network will show post-production broadcasts of the 73rd Annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW, Glen Niebel Classic, Saturday Night Sprints and 6th Annual Tony Elliott Classic to a national television audience on MAVTV. A two-hour broadcast will be produced for the Little 500 with a one-hour broadcast for the three additional open-wheel races.



MAVTV will also be present for the always exciting Labor Day Weekend Night of Thrills. The Night of Thrills will be a part of the Lucas Oil “On the Edge'' program on MAVTV.



