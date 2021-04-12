Autobahn, Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events Offer Day Of To All Vaccinated Employees

As states begin to open up vaccinations to the general public, one popular national entertainment center is making a simple promise to all its employees: get a vaccine, get a day off.

With nine locations nationwide plus sister track Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events in Chicago, the company has 300+ employees and offers competitive indoor racing, axe throwing, and arcade and virtual reality games. Two locations also feature Victory Lap Social, a full-service restaurant and bar.

In March 2020, early in the pandemic, the company proactively closed all its locations. “Safety is one of our core values,” says David Larson, managing partner. “Even though it negatively impacted our business, we believed that the well-being of our team members, customers, and community was so much more important. Now, with vaccines available, we want to encourage our team members to get vaccinated as soon as they are allowed to by rewarding our employees who take that proactive step.”

During the pandemic, the company has offered free parties to front-line healthcare workers, and the two locations with restaurants (Accelerate in Chicago and Autobahn in Jacksonville) have provided free lunches to healthcare workers.

