Grant Leads Toyota In USAC At Port City

Justin Grant finished second to lead Toyota at the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ T-Town Midget Showdown on Sunday at Port City Raceway. Grant was joined in the top-five by fellow Toyota-powered drivers Chris Windom in fourth and Logan Seavey was fifth.

Four more Toyota drivers earned top-10 finishes on the night with Thomas Meseraull, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh and Joe B. Miller earning the sixth through nine spots.

Kofoid continues to lead the USAC championship race on the strength of two wins in the series first four events.

Next up for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is a pair of races at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway, April 30-May 1.

Quotes:

Justin Grant: “We worked all day to get it stable on the curb. Yesterday, we were really good on the bottom, but I really couldn’t run it against the curb that well. We got a lot better on the curb, but it just wasn’t the place to be tonight. I tried to pound it for a while, but fell back to fourth or fifth. Then I sold out and went back to the bottom and putted around the tires and we worked our way back to second. This NOS Energy Drink RMS car was good tonight and it’s been good all weekend. I felt like I didn’t do the greatest job last night and had a good car. Tonight I thought I did a pretty good job and brought it home second. It was going to be hard to do much at the end, getting that low and that slow. It was a good night and a good weekend for us.”

TRD PR