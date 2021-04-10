TAG Heuer and Porsche ambassador Patrick Dempsey attends ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Rome E-Prix

Devils and Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey today joined TAG Heuer and TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team at the Rome E-Prix for Round 3 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Rome for the third time, Hollywood actor and accomplished motor racer Patrick Dempsey, who previously attended the New York E-Prix in 2018, joined partners TAG Heuer and Porsche in the paddock.

After test driving the fully-electric Porsche Taycan sports car on the iconic city street circuit, he watched free practice and greeted the Porsche drivers in their garage before enjoying the hospitality of the exclusive BOSS | EMOTION CLUB.

Dempsey was joined by Italian actor and Devils co-star Alessandro Borghi as well as TV presenter, actress and model Michelle Hunziker, both also hosted by TAG Heuer, the Official Timekeeper of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. From this season, the driver who claims the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap in each race also receives one additional point towards his championship title campaign.