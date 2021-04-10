TAG Heuer and Porsche ambassador Patrick Dempsey attends ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Rome E-Prix

Devils and Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey today joined TAG Heuer and TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team at the Rome E-Prix for Round 3 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
 
As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Rome for the third time, Hollywood actor and accomplished motor racer Patrick Dempsey, who previously attended the New York E-Prix in 2018, joined partners TAG Heuer and Porsche in the paddock.
 
After test driving the fully-electric Porsche Taycan sports car on the iconic city street circuit, he watched free practice and greeted the Porsche drivers in their garage before enjoying the hospitality of the exclusive BOSS | EMOTION CLUB.
 
Dempsey was joined by Italian actor and Devils co-star Alessandro Borghi as well as TV presenter, actress and model Michelle Hunziker, both also hosted by TAG Heuer, the Official Timekeeper of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. From this season, the driver who claims the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap in each race also receives one additional point towards his championship title campaign.
 
 
"It’s fantastic to be back at a Formula E race today. The event feels incredibly safe thanks to the covid protocols and the atmosphere here is electric. Urban, highly competitive, city centre racing is the essence of Formula E and tracks like this in Rome make a truly great racing spectacle. I’m looking forward to attending more races in the future."
 
 
Round 4 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will take place in the Italian capital of Rome on April 11, with the race starting at 13:00 local time (12:00 BST).
 
For ways to watch visit – www.FiaFormulaE.com/watch
 
Audiences can plug in and follow the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on FacebookInstagramTwitterTikTok and YouTube@FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE
