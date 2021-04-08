Greg Van Alst gearing up for busy April

ARCA Menards Series driver Greg Van Alst was supposed to return familiar territory this weekend. Van Alst had been slated to return to ARCA CRA Super Series competition this weekend at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway and kickoff a busy month of racing that will include Super Late Models and his second ARCA Menards Series start of 2021.



However, Saturday’s Mitch Smith Auto Service 125 presented by Perfecto Tool has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for May 22.



Van Alst, 39, had hoped to invade his hometown track this weekend looking to gain momentum in Saturday night’s event before shifting his attention towards his Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway ARCA debut on Apr. 24, 2021.



“I was so looking forward to climbing in our Super Late Model and getting down to business this weekend,” said Van Alst. “Even though we haven’t been racing since Daytona, we’ve been busy getting the Super ready – while also getting the ARCA car repaired in time for Talladega.



“Hopefully, everything still works out in our schedule and we’re able to come back and race at Anderson in May and be at Charlotte with the ARCA car a week later.”



Van Alst, the 2019 ARCA CRA champion knows what it takes to conquer Anderson’s demanding short track and with the help of his Greg Van Alst Motorsports team, looks forward to the opportunity to hopefully continue to add his impressive Late Model statistics next month.



“You have to stay out of trouble to keep all the fenders on it for the end,” said Van Alst. “We built this car specifically for the Redbud 400 last year, but COVID-19 hiccups presented us from actually being able to utilize this car.



“This race when it is run shows us what we need to do for the Red Bud later in the year. So, there is plenty of objectives but still just one goal.”



In addition to select Super Late Model events this year, Van Alst will make the second of several ARCA Menards Series starts in two and a half weeks at the famed 2.66-mile superspeedway.



In his return to ARCA’s premier series in nearly two decades at Daytona, Van Alst impressed.



Qualifying a career-best third, he kept his No. 35 CB Fabricating Chevrolet inside the top-five until the leaders tangled and setoff a multi-car accident that collected Van Alst after just 28 laps.



Knowing what his car and team is capable of, Van Alst is looking forward to making more noise in the upcoming General Tire 200.



“I am very blessed to have a great 2021 racing season lined up,” added Van Alst. “It’s been pretty quiet since Daytona, but this is really the calm before the storm getting prepared for the summer and fall races.



“I think we proved a lot as a small-family-owned team at Daytona and look forward to that second chance at Talladega in a few weeks. But first, Anderson is on deck and we will put 100 percent effort into that and then get ready to get after it again.”



CB Fabricating will continue its role as the team’s primary marketing partner for the anticipated thriller. Top Choice Fence and Norton Transport will serve as marketing partners for the 125-lap event.



Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating, and assembly.



Their 26,000 square foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures, and much more.



“Chris Barkdull and his CB Fabricating team continue to make things happen for our Van Alst Motorsports team and I am incredibly grateful,” added Van Alst. “This weekend, we are going back to our roots sort to speak and that should be an absolute blast.”



Additional specifics on Greg Van Alst Motorsports’ 2021 ARCA Menards Series program is forthcoming, including a detailed series schedule.



For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit gregvanalst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).



For more on CB Fabricating, please visit CBFabricating.com and like them on Facebook (CB Fabricating).



