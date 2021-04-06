Reveille Racing and VETMotorsports collaborate in Indy Autonomous Challenge Effort

Texas A&M University’s Reveille Racing and VETMotorsports are pleased to announce a collaboration in the Indy Autonomous Challenge competition that is scheduled for October 23, 2021, at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. By working together, Reveille Racing is hoping to bring more awareness of the work done by VETMotorsports in helping veterans with physical and emotional wounds.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge is a $1.5 million dollar prize competition to win the world’s first head-to-head, high-speed autonomous race at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The teams will race a modified Dallara IL-15 Indy Car at speeds up to 185 MPH fully autonomously in a 20-lap race on October 23, 2021. The race is co-organized by Energy Systems Network (ESN), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the support of Clemson University IU-CAR, Dallara, and the Juncos Racing Team.

Lance Decker is Reveille Racing’s project manager as well as a Pat Tillman Foundation Scholar and Dwight D Eisenhower Transportation Research Fellow studying at Texas A&M. “I really believe that the strength of our nation lies on the shoulders of veterans, and we really owe it to them to help soothe the pain they face day in and day out from their service to our nation,” says Decker. “We hope that this partnership with VETMotorsports will bring new supporters to them and show how clearly they are helping veterans.”

“We are happy to collaborate with Reveille Racing,” says Peter Cline, Executive Director & Founder of VETMotorsports. “The team amplifies our message and brings awareness of veteran’s issues as part of their racing team focus. It really shows that they care for and honor the heroes of our nation as much as we do.”

To learn more about VETMotorsports’s award-winning mission please visit www.VETMotorsports.org.

To learn more about The Indy Autonomous Challenge visit www.indyachallenge.com