ASCS Southwest Glory Belongs To Imperial At Arizona Speedway

Taking the lead on Lap 14, the No. 75x of JT Imperial held off the charge of Colton Hardy for Saturday night’s top prize with the ASCS Southwest Region at Arizona Speedway.

Winning by 0.678-seconds over Hardy, the two were joined on the podium by New Mexico’s Lorne Wofford. Making it a trend, Lorne’s sons Wes and Vance were in tow at the finish. Making up ground from 20th, Chris Bonneau crossed sixth with Nick Parker in seventh.

Having led the opening 13 revolutions, John Carney II fell back to 13th after contact between he and Imperial. Able to continue, Carney made it back to eighth. Logan Calderwood was ninth, with Charles Davis, Jr. moving from last to 10th.

The next event for the ASCS Southwest Region is currently in the air as the track works out a new schedule. Getting a last-minute extension on the lease by the Arizona Land Department, the one-third-mile oval will continue to operate until November 30, 2021.

Updates on the 2021 lineup will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com .

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Car Count: 22

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Colton Hardy[6]; 2. 01-John Carney[8]; 3. 2-Alex Pettas[2]; 4. 44-Eric Wilkins[4]; 5. 2B-Billy Chester III[7]; 6. 50S-Rocky Silva[3]; 7. 15-Chris Bonneau[5]; 8. (DNF) 29-Darrell Sickles[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 75X-JT Imperial[3]; 2. 57-Jayme Barnes[4]; 3. 6-Logan Calderwood[1]; 4. 19-Wes Wofford[6]; 5. 12-Jesse Stonecipher[5]; 6. 14-Cody Sickles[2]; 7. 71H-Robert Horsley[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 115-Nick Parker[3]; 2. 18-Lorne Wofford[4]; 3. 116-Vance Wofford[6]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 5. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[5]; 6. 7-Mark Clark[1]; 7. (DNS) 47-Charles Davis Jr

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 75X-JT Imperial[3]; 2. 41-Colton Hardy[4]; 3. 18-Lorne Wofford[7]; 4. 19-Wes Wofford[5]; 5. 116-Vance Wofford[6]; 6. 15-Chris Bonneau[20]; 7. 115-Nick Parker[1]; 8. 01-John Carney[2]; 9. 6-Logan Calderwood[10]; 10. 47-Charles Davis Jr[22]; 11. 12-Jesse Stonecipher[14]; 12. 2B-Billy Chester III[12]; 13. 7-Mark Clark[19]; 14. 50S-Rocky Silva[16]; 15. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[15]; 16. 29-Darrell Sickles[21]; 17. 44-Eric Wilkins[11]; 18. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[13]; 19. 57-Jayme Barnes[8]; 20. 2-Alex Pettas[9]; 21. 14-Cody Sickles[17]; 22. 71H-Robert Horsley[18]