Westbrook Holds On For ASCS Sooner/Warrior Score At Lake Ozark Speedway

Slide job, after slide job through traffic in the closing laps with Blake Hahn and Ryan Timms, the driver on top was Dylan Westbrook at Lake Ozark Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Westbrooks first career ASCS sanctioned victory; the co-sanctioned affair makes him the 88th different winner with the ASCS Warrior Region and 83rd with the ASCS Sooner Region.

Finally getting breathing room on the closing lap, Westbrook crossed 2.020-seconds ahead of the race for second, where Blake Hahn edged Ryan Timms at the line by 0.122-seconds. J.J. Hickle crossed fourth, with Matt Covington coming from 11th to complete the top-five.

Brandon Anderson from 14th was sixth with Jeremy Campbell seventh. Austin O’Neal, Tyler Blank, and Landon Britt made up the top ten.

The Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps races again on April 23 with the National Tour at U.S. 36 Raceway. The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products rolls into the Salina Highbanks Speedway on April 17 and Creek County Speedway on April 18.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner vs. ASCS Warrior

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Car Count: 30

Event Count: 37

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Tyler Blank[1]; 2. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[6]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 5. 2C-Chase Porter[3]; 6. 2-Jason Billups[2]; 7. 24N-Nathan Mills[7]; 8. 15-Christian Bowman[8]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 2. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 6. 7B-Ben Brown[1]; 7. 14-Aidan Zoutte[7]; 8. 21X-Bradley Potter[8]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[3]; 5. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[4]; 6. 5-Kory Bales[5]; 7. 22S-Slater Helt[6]

Impact4800com Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Sean McClelland[1]; 2. 11-Austin O'Neal[4]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson[5]; 5. 28V-Luke Verardi[2]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill[3]; 7. 89-Todd McVay[6]

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[3]; 3. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[4]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 5. 28V-Luke Verardi[6]; 6. 89-Todd McVay[13]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill[8]; 8. 2C-Chase Porter[5]; 9. 22S-Slater Helt[12]; 10. 24N-Nathan Mills[10]; 11. 7B-Ben Brown[11]; 12. 15-Christian Bowman[14]; 13. 2-Jason Billups[9]; 14. 14-Aidan Zoutte[16]; 15. 21X-Bradley Potter[15]; 16. 5-Kory Bales[7]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 4. 63-JJ Hickle[5]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[11]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[14]; 7. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 8. 11-Austin O'Neal[8]; 9. 75-Tyler Blank[7]; 10. 10-Landon Britt[10]; 11. 1-Sean McClelland[9]; 12. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[17]; 13. 21-Gunner Ramey[16]; 14. 9$-Kyle Clark[12]; 15. 97-Scotty Milan[18]; 16. 24-Garet Williamson[15]; 17. 14E-Kyle Bellm[13]; 18. 28V-Luke Verardi[19]; 19. 89-Todd McVay[20]; 20. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]