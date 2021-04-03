Keith Martin Takes RPM Victory With ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Parking in Victory Lane for the seventh time in his career with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Keith Martin topped Friday night’s action at RPM Speedway.

Besting a field of 30, Martin worked top shelf through the opening lap to snag the lead from Dalton Stevens with Justin Zimmerman working into second. Working down the track through the A-Feature, Martin held through red flags and numerous cautions as ninth starting Chase Randall worked his way into the runner-up spot and began applying pressure.

Putting the bumper to the No. 79x a few times to try and shake him off the inside groove in the closing laps, a final shot off the final turn would not be enough to deny Martin the win. Chase Randall settled for second with Paul White in third. Justin Zimmerman ended up fourth, with Kyle Jones working from 14th to complete the top five.

Arizona’s Shon Deskins ended up sixth with Justin Melton seventh, followed by Mason Smith, Chase Parson, and T.J. Herrell.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races next at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Saturday, April 3.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

RPM Speedway (Crandall, Texas)

Friday, April 2, 2021

Car Count: 30

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Shon Deskins[4]; 2. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 3. 99K-Dane Fields[1]; 4. 82-Austin Saunders[2]; 5. 10-Bryan Debrick[5]; 6. 33-Mike Merrell[7]; 7. V8-Robert Vetter[6]; 8. 63-Chris Williams[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 2. 00-Jaden Brown[2]; 3. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 4. 04-Kyle Jones[6]; 5. 49-Justin Fifield[7]; 6. 44-Jason Howell[4]; 7. T1-Kade Taylor[8]; 8. 21B-Justin Bates[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[4]; 2. 1-Paul White[3]; 3. 52-JD Fry[5]; 4. 31-Mason Smith[7]; 5. 3S-Stephen Smith[6]; 6. 51X-Jim Gardner[2]; 7. 18-Devon Debrick[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[1]; 2. 11-Justin Melton[2]; 3. 91-Cody Price[5]; 4. 72-Harli White[3]; 5. 24-TJ Herrell[4]; 6. 48-Caden McCreary[6]; 7. 51-Ben Saye[7]

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 10-Bryan Debrick[3]; 2. 49-Justin Fifield[1]; 3. 24-TJ Herrell[4]; 4. 48-Caden McCreary[8]; 5. 3S-Stephen Smith[2]; 6. 44-Jason Howell[6]; 7. 51X-Jim Gardner[7]; 8. 33-Mike Merrell[5]; 9. 18-Devon Debrick[11]; 10. 51-Ben Saye[12]; 11. 21B-Justin Bates[14]; 12. T1-Kade Taylor[9]; 13. 63-Chris Williams[13]; 14. V8-Robert Vetter[10]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[9]; 3. 1-Paul White[5]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 5. 04-Kyle Jones[14]; 6. 20-Shon Deskins[6]; 7. 11-Justin Melton[8]; 8. 31-Mason Smith[12]; 9. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 10. 24-TJ Herrell[19]; 11. 72-Harli White[16]; 12. 49-Justin Fifield[18]; 13. 99K-Dane Fields[13]; 14. 00-Jaden Brown[7]; 15. 99X-Dalton Stevens[1]; 16. 91-Cody Price[11]; 17. 48-Caden McCreary[20]; 18. 10-Bryan Debrick[17]; 19. 52-JD Fry[10]; 20. 82-Austin Saunders[15]