KULR announced as official thermal management and battery safety provider to Andretti United Extreme E

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), today announces it will be the official thermal management and battery safety provider to Andretti United Extreme E ahead of the inaugural all-electric SUV Off-Road Racing Series Extreme E, which gets underway from 2-4 April 2021, with round-one in Saudi Arabia. As part of the collaboration, Andretti United Extreme E will draw upon KULR’s technical expertise building lightweight, high-performance thermal management solutions for space exploration — including the NICER instrument on the International Space Station, the Mercury Messenger and the SHERLOC instrument on the Mars Rover.

This news follows on last week’s announcement that KULR has become an official thermal management and battery safety technical partner for Andretti Technologies (ATEC) – the advanced technology arm of Andretti Autosport, founded by Michael Andretti. Andretti is also co-owner of Andretti United Extreme E alongside Zak Brown and Richard Dean.Andretti United Extreme E’s commitment to sustainability and to the all-electric racing series was a key factor in working with KULR. Extreme E, a worldwide EV racing tour, is a signatory of the United Nations’ Sports for Climate Action Framework. The initiative, led by the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), was born out of the 2015 Paris Agreement and calls on sporting organizations to acknowledge the contribution of the sports sector to climate change and their responsibility to strive towards climate neutrality for a safer planet. With 30 percent of the planet’s CO2 emissions coming from transportation, KULR’s goal is to not only develop both high performance and high safety-rated batteries, but to also create fully sustainable battery architectures designed for reuse and recyclability thus ensuring a more sustainable society for everyone.

“Excitement stemming from the inaugural racing season and the importance of our underlying thermal solutions makes Andretti United Extreme E ideal for KULR in terms of sharing a similar ethos,” said Keith Cochran, President and COO of KULR. “I’m excited for the upcoming racing season and the collaboration ahead.”

KULR’s technology was designed with NASA for regulating extreme temperatures of sensitive components in space and was used by the Mars Perseverance Rover mission that just landed on the Red Planet last month.

“We’re excited to work with the KULR team not simply for the technical expertise but also for the shared vision in terms of sustainable energy solutions” says Roger Griffiths, Team Principal at Andretti United Extreme E. “We anticipate a substantial exchange of technical knowledge as we work with KULR for the inaugural racing season.”

