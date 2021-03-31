Overland Expo & Toyota Partner to Build the 'Ultimate Overland Vehicle'

Overland Expo, the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, announced its first-ever ‘Ultimate Overland Vehicle Build’ based on the 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road. Partnering with Toyota Motor North America, Overland Expo and its staff of seasoned and passionate overlanders will outfit the 4Runner, transforming the already capable 4x4 SUV into the Ultimate Overland Vehicle.

Toyota’s 4x4s are synonymous with overlanding, thanks to their quality, durability, reliability, and capability. The 4Runner is one of the most iconic overlanding vehicle platforms, and the 4x4 TRD Off-Road model is ideal for adventures thanks to its powerful 4.0-liter V6 engine, 9.6 inches of ground clearance, standard factory-installed locking rear differential, and CRAWL Control — among other impressive features. It is truly a world-class adventure rig straight from the dealership. What’s more, the fifth-generation 4Runner benefits from a wide and varying aftermarket support system, solidifying the 4Runner’s position as the ideal overland vehicle-build platform.

“There’s no doubt an overlander could drive a Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road off the showroom floor and confidently complete a backcountry journey. However, modifications — like those we have planned — both personalize as well as enhance the vehicle, enabling overlanders to travel further, longer, and more comfortably,” said Lodestone Events Marketing and Communications VP Jessica Kirchner. “That’s why we are so excited to partner with Toyota and use the 4Runner to inspire overlanders to build their own Ultimate Overland Vehicle.”

Over the coming months, in collaboration with MULE Expedition Outfitters and several aftermarket parts suppliers, including ARB 4x4 Accessories, CBI Offroad, Alu-Cab, Prinsu Design, Firestone Tires, Mayhem Wheels, 7P Overland, ALP Generators, REDARC, KC-Adventure Further, OK4WD, MagnaFlow, Garmin, Westin, Superwinch, Wagan Tech, TOTAL CHAOS Fabrication, XPLOR, Radflo, Atlantic British /Clearview USA, Dometic, QuietKat, and Midland Radio, Overland Expo will transform the 4Runner TRD Off-Road into its vision of the Ultimate Overland Vehicle. Additional parts and partners will be added to the build in the coming weeks.

The finished Ultimate Overland Vehicle Build will be revealed on August 27th at Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado. Following the debut, Overland Expo staff will complete their own overland journeys with the Ultimate Overland Vehicle to demonstrate its prowess in practice with the aim of inspiring others to get outfitted and going on their own adventures. The build will also travel to be displayed at all Overland Expo events in 2021.

Overlanders can learn about the Toyota 4Runner as well as the components and parts Overland Expo will be installing during the build and, eventually, the rig’s journeys on its dedicated landing page: https://www.overlandexpo.com/ultimate-overland-vehicle