NHRA Summit E.T. Racing Series set for return to Las Vegas

Racing News
Wednesday, Mar 31 99
NHRA Summit E.T. Racing Series set for return to Las Vegas
NHRA Summit E.T. Racing Series competitors will compete across the country to become one of the 32 racers to converge upon the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to compete for the Summit Racing Series National Championships. After a midseason move in 2020, NHRA has announced early this year that the Summit National Championships will once again return to Las Vegas at the Dodge NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil October 29-31, 2021.
 
Thousands of competitors in Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman, and E.T. Motorcycle will compete at participating NHRA member tracks, earning track championship points. Top points earners at the end of the season will be selected to represent their home track in the divisional Summit Racing Series E.T. Finals. Seven Division E.T. Finals events will crown champions in each category who will earn a spot on drag racing’s most prominent stage in Las Vegas to compete for the NHRA Summit E.T. Racing Series National Championship.
 
The 28 champions from the 7 Division Summit E.T. Finals will be a Wild Card entry filling the eighth spot in each category. The drawing for the four Wild Card spots will be hosted by Brian Lohnes & Alan Reinhart next Monday, March 29th, on NHRA.com. Four lucky divisions will have an extra chance to take the ‘Road to Vegas’ – be sure to tune in next week for the results.
 
In addition to the 28 champions from the 7 Division Summit ET Finals, will be a Wild Card entry filling the eighth spot in each category. These four lucky divisions will have an extra chance to take the ‘Road to Vegas’ starts at your home NHRA Member Track. To find a Summit E.T. Racing Series participating NHRA Member Track visit the nhra.com/member-track-locator.
 
2021 NHRA Summit Racing Series Division ET Finals Schedule
 
NORTHEAST DIVISION
Lebanon Valley Dragway: September 30 – October 2
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
Atlanta Dragway: October 1-3
NORTH CENTRAL DIVISIO
Lucas Oil Raceway: September 17-19
SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
Texas Motorplex: September 17-19
WEST CENTRAL DIVISION
Heartland Motorsports Park: September 17-19
NORTHWEST DIVISION
Woodburn Dragstrip: September 3-5
PACIFIC DIVISION
Sacramento Raceway: October 1-3
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: October 29-31

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Lucas Oil Continues Support as Title Sponsor for Michele Abbate of Grr Racing Overland Expo & Toyota Partner to Build the 'Ultimate Overland Vehicle' »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top