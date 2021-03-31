Lucas Oil Continues Support as Title Sponsor for Michele Abbate of Grr Racing

|
With Lucas Oil Products’ continued support this race season, Abbate is well equipped to follow up her impressive run from 2020 to the 2021 Trans Am West Coast Championship. Abbate and Lucas Oil debuted the new race car wrap on March 27th through Michele’s Instagram page.
“It is an honor to continue our partnership with Lucas Oil in a big way this year as they come on as title sponsor for our TA2 Chevy Camaro. Lucas Oil has supported our Grr Racing program since we stepped foot in Trans Am and the peace of mind their products bring is invaluable to us, I couldn’t be more proud to be a positive ambassador for Lucas Oil both on and off the track.
“We are excited to come out of the box in 2021 with our brand new, very loud and eye-catching livery. It screams American pride with the aggressive red, white and blue scheme, and is absolutely my favorite look to date. Grr Racing is known for having one of the best looking cars on the track and this year’s look will definitely be a fan favorite,” stated Michele Abbate, Owner and Driver, Grr Racing.
To watch Abbate compete in the new Lucas Oil wrapped vehicle during the Trans Am West Coast Championship series, view the full schedule below or check out the Trans Am website at www.gotransam.com.
2021 Trans Am West Coast Championship Schedule
|
DATE
|
RACEWAY
|
LOCATION
|
April 24-25
|
Sonoma Raceway
|
Sonoma, CA
|
May 1-2
|
Laguna Seca
|
Monterey, CA
|
May 15-16
|
Thunderhill Raceway
|
Willows, CA
|
June 12-13
|
The Ridge
|
Shelton, WA
|
July 24-25
|
Portland
|
Portland, OR
|
Oct. 9-10
|
Utah Motorsports Campus
|
Toole, UT
|
Nov. 6-7
|
Circuit of the Americas
|
Austin, TX