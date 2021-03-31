MINI Electric Pacesetter to become Official Safety Car of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Formula E today announced that the MINI Electric Pacesetter will become the Official FIA Formula E Safety Car at select rounds of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship alongside the BMW i Roadster Safety Car.

MINI is no stranger to motorsport with its performance car segment John Cooper Works. Committed to a future of fully electric mobility, MINI’s newest foray onto the racetrack will be with the MINI Electric Pacesetter as Official FIA Formula E Safety Car. The MINI Electric is the fusion of legendary racing genes and iconic MINI road cars, combining all-electric innovation with high performance, thrilling handling and a spirit of fun.

Formula E exists to advance sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing, sharing MINI’s founding value of responsibility to the world in which we operate. MINI will show the electric future of its John Cooper Works range at Formula E races alongside the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. This choice reinforces Formula E’s key role in accelerating the development and adoption of electric vehicles.