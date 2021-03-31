Valvoline Adds to its Racing Heritage by Partnering with SRX

Wednesday, Mar 31 29
 Valvoline, a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants, has joined Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) as an official supplier to the six-race short-track series that will debut this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on CBS.

 

Additionally, Valvoline is the exclusive oil supplier to SRX, with its product inside each of the Ilmor-built 396 V8 engines that supply 700 horsepower with 530 ft-lb of torque to the purpose-built SRX racecars designed by NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham.

 

“Racing is a part of our culture,” said Patrick Daugherty, Associate Brand Manager, Sponsorships, Valvoline. “Valvoline created the first oil specifically designed for racing back in 1965 and here we are, 56 year later, as committed as ever to the sport. This partnership with SRX is proof.”

 

Valvoline is America’s first motor oil brand and it has been protecting engines for more than 150 years. Since 1866, Valvoline has conceptualized, tested and perfected its motor oil science. It produced the world’s first racing oil and the world’s first high-mileage oil and the world’s first synthetic blend. Now, Valvoline is a part of another first in SRX.

 

“I have a long history with Valvoline that goes back more than 20 years, so when it came to finding a lubricants partner for SRX, they were my first call,” Evernham said. “Valvoline produces proven products that deliver the performance and reliability we need to put on a great show for the fans this summer.”

 

Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip are the drivers comprising SRX, with the series’ first race set for June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10 before its season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

 

