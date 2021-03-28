Cole Moore Goes Two-for-Two in Bmr Drivers Academy Opening Weekend

The BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Driver Development Program – opened its 2021 campaign on Friday and Saturday at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. with Cole Moore going two-for-two with wins on both nights of competition. Moore led Wisconsin’s Gabe Sommers for a narrow victory in Friday’s opening race before a more convincing win in round two ahead of Alabama’s Jolynn Wilkinson.



Wilkinson set the fast-time on Saturday with a 14.075 second lap to earn the pole position for the main event. Both Friday and Saturday, Moore used the outside line to his advantage to take the top position. Wilkinson never relinquished second however, while Michigan’s Brandon Varney successfully nabbed third from Sommers with Canadian Amber Balcaen finishing fifth.



“The guys worked real hard today and my crew chief Mario (Isola) gave me a really good car,” Moore said. “Shout out to JoJo. She was killing it on those restarts. It was a good race.”



Wilkinson made an impression with her showing on Saturday evening.



“It feels really good. This is my dream and I can’t think Bill McAnally enough for this opportunity,” Wilkinson said. “I learned a lot.”



Cautions flew on lap 15 and lap 34. Moore led all 50-laps of competition while Sommers was involved in the heaviest battling through the field.



The BMR Drivers Academy continues April 9-10 at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. with both races available to be viewed live on SPEED SPORT TV and www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV



New in 2021, the BMR Drivers Academy program is being made available for up to 14 drivers, along with two additional cars being made available for one-off or part-time entries. Program costs and additional details are available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com



2021 BMR Drivers Academy Schedule



March 26-27 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



April 9-10 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

April 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

April 30-May 1 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



May 14-15 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

May 17-18 Thunderhill Raceway (Willows, CA)

May 29-30 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



June 11-12 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

June 25-26 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



July 9-10 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

July 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



August 13-14 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

August 28-29 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



September 17-18 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

September 24-25 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



October 1-2 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

BMR PR