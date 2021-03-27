Moore Strikes First With Inaugural Bmr Drivers Academy Win

Granite Bay, Calif.’s Cole More fended off Wisconsin’s Gabe Sommers for the inaugural BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Driver Development Program – victory on Friday night from the All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. Moore used the outside to maintain the top spot as the 2019 SRL Southwest Tour champion led the 2020 ARCA Midwest Tour runner-up across the finish line.



“It feels really good. Gabe was on me that whole time, I never really had a chance to breathe. I never got to run the lines I wanted to and I had to protect the whole time,” Moore said. “It’s so awesome to be the inaugural winner. It’s a big year for me racing for Bill.”



Just .016 seconds separated Sommers and Moore in qualifying, placing Sommers on the pole for the inaugural 35-lap contest televised on All American Speedway TV and SPEED SPORT TV. Sommers led the opening lap from the pole position, then surrendered the lead to Moore when he chose the inside on a restart on lap six.



Spirited racing took place behind Moore and Sommers as Canadian Amber Balcaen, JoJo Wilkinson of Hueytown, Ala., and Michigan’s Brandon Varney exchanged positions. Varney used the outside line to take third, then fought off Wilkinson on the final restart to get the third position at the stripe. Balcaen and Wilkinson rounded out the top-five.



The BMR Drivers Academy will stage round two tomorrow night with another 35-lap contest, joined by seven main events of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing in Roseville. All eight main events of the 2021 season opener at All American Speedway can be viewed live on www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV



The 2021 BMR Drivers Academy program is being made available for up to 14 drivers, along with two additional cars being made available for one-off or part-time entries. Program costs and additional details are available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com

AAS PR