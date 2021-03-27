Kofoid Makes It Three In A Row In POWRi at I-44 Riverside Speedway

Buddy Kofoid took the lead early and held off a late charge by teammate Daison Pursley to win the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Turnpike Challenge opener at I-44 Riverside Speedway to become the only driver in POWRi National Midget history to win the first three races of the season.

Kofoid, who was the national win leader in 2020 with 10, has already captured victories in four of the first five 2021 events in the two national midget series, POWRi and USAC. The triumph is the 11th of the year for a Toyota-powered driver.

Starting on the outside of the front row, Kofoid fell in behind pole-sitter Karter Sarff at the green flag. He wouldn’t stay there long, though, as he worked his way into the lead by lap five. One lap later, Pursley would get past Sarff for second and the two Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) Toyota teammates would occupy the top two spots for the rest of the 30-lap feature.

As the race hit the midway point, the leaders were in heavy lapped traffic and Pursley threw a slider at Kofoid to momentarily take over the lead, but as the two battled, a caution would come out to halt Pursley’s charge. Behind them, Cannon McIntosh had moved up from his 13th starting position into the top five only to be forced to the pits with a flat right rear tire.

Kofoid would pull away on the restart, with Pursley holding down second, Jake Neuman was third and KKM drivers Brenham Crouch and Bryant Wiedeman held down fourth and fifth.

As the laps began to wind down, Pursley would once again begin to reel in Kofoid in lapped traffic, but a lap 25 yellow would slow the field once again.

Kofoid got a great restart to pull out to a comfortable lead with six laps remaining, but Pursley would make one last run on the final lap, but Kofoid was able to hold him off to win by approximately three car lengths. Neuman finished third, Wiedeman was fourth and McIntosh came from the back of the field after pitting to finish fifth.

“That was pretty cool,” said Kofoid of his record-setting win. “I really enjoyed this one, but I can’t do this without everyone at Keith Kunz Motorsports, as well as Toyota and Mobil 1. Hopefully, we can get as many wins as we can and just keep doing what we’re doing. We’ll go for four in a row tomorrow and, hopefully, five in a row by the end of the weekend.”

Despite coming up one spot short of the win, the 16-year-old Pursley earned his third consecutive podium finish.

“It’s pretty cool to go one-two,” said Pursley, who won his first national midget race at I-44 last October. “To race Buddy is a pleasure, especially to swap sliders in the middle of the race. We needed a little more lapped traffic. I could pull up on him, but then we’d get a yellow. I’ve still got some things I need to work on, but hopefully we can move up a spot tomorrow.”

Four other Toyota drivers also earned top-10 finishes on the night with Joe B. Miller finishing sixth, Trey Marcham was seventh, Crouch placed eighth and Blake Hahn overcame getting caught up in a first-lap crash to finish tenth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League returns to I-44 Riverside Speedway on Saturday night, before closing out the Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway in Tulsa on Sunday.

TRD PR