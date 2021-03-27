‘Auto Queen’ Nyholm Keeps VIR on Track Honoring History, Growth

When Connie Nyholm reflects on the life journey that’s led to her position as co-owner and CEO of VIRginia International Raceway, she shrugs and calls it “crazy luck, I guess.”

Hardly.

A native of Martinsville, Virginia, who headed off to the bright lights and bustle of New York City after graduation from the College of William & Mary, Nyholm has made her way confidently and successfully in a pair of male-dominated industries: commercial real estate and motorsports.

Nyholm now oversees VIR, one of the most scenic natural terrain circuits anywhere, and one she helped rescue from near abandonment in 1998. Located in rural southern Virginia, it has played host to IMSA events since 2002 and is set to do so again this October with the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR.

After securing a degree in economics, Nyholm found herself in the dog-eat-dog commercial real estate trade in the Big Apple, where she specialized in freestanding retail site selection. An early mentor gave Nyholm key advice on how to make herself stand out from the rest.

“You really need to pick an area of specialty and try to pick something that you really like and that stands out and is different so that you can differentiate yourself,” she recalled being told.

With an interest in cars, Nyholm focused on retail site selection for auto service outlets, primarily for Monro Muffler Brakes.

“They called me the auto queen,” she said with a laugh. “I did (site selection for) Pep Boys, some Quick Lubes and 60 Monro Muffler Brakes in four states.”