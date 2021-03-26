Marko Stipp Motorsport and Yevgen Sokolovskiy extend their partnership in 2021

Marko Stipp Motorsport and Yevgen Sokolovskiy will continue their path together in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2021. In his sophomore EuroNASCAR season, the German-Ukranian driver will race both NWES championships on the #48 Gulf Grandprix Originals Chevrolet Camaro aiming at the Challenger Trophy and the Legend Trophy.



Sokolovskiy made his NASCAR debut with Marko Stipp Motorsport in 2020 racing in both EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2, finishing third in the Challenger Trophy and second in the Legend Trophy. This season, the 42-year-old wants to put the experience he gained in his rookie year to good use and will continue to run both championships driving his Marko Stipp Motorsport Camaro.



“During my rookie year, I learnt more and more about what it takes to get up to speed. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, especially with the close battles I had at the season finale in Valencia. In 2021, I want to keep improving to make it to the top step of the Challenger- and Legend Trophy podiums”, says Sokolovskiy. “The team has been very good to me and always had my best interest at heart. Without exception, they were attentive to me and my teammates. I enjoyed the pleasant, yet professional atmosphere and structure within the team. In the end, it was an easy decision to keep going with Marko Stipp Motorsport.”



Along with the contract extension, Sokolovskiy is also delighted to bring a truly legendary paint scheme onto the EuroNASCAR grid: “Thanks to my collaboration with Gulf Grandprix Originals, we will paint the #48 in the traditional blue and orange Gulf colours. It’s a livery that has a lot of history in racing and I can’t wait to see it out on track!”



For team owner Marko Stipp, the extension of Sokolovskiy’s contract is an important signal: “I’m very pleased to continue with Yevgen. 2020 was our first full season as Marko Stipp Motorsport and it’s great to see that we have satisfied our drivers. Yevgen was very easy to work with and he consistently improved his pace during his rookie year. In our second year together, we now can focus to achieve the next level together.”



The 2021 NWES season is set to get going on May 15-16 in Valencia (Spain), with six further rounds to be held in Most (Czech Republic), Brands Hatch (UK), Hockenheim (Germany), Grobnik (Croatia), Zolder (Belgium) and Vallelunga (Italy).

NWES PR